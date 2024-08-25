Live at the Apollo star headlines Cast Comedy Club’s 11th birthday special
Closing the show is Liam Farrelly, a former Scottish Comedian Of The Year who has appeared on Live At The Apollo and has made a meteoric rise through the ranks with his razor sharp storytelling and observational brilliance.
Opening the show is Nick Page, described by Rhod Gilbert as ‘the very best story teller on the comedy circuit.’ As seen on Britain's Got Talent, he’s a former winner of the coveted English Comedian Of The Year award.
His debut Edinburgh Festival show had sell-out performances, critical acclaim and a host of 4 star reviews.
Support comes from the delightfully deadpan Sarah Adams and the mischievous charm of Bobby Milner.
Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown.
The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.
