Live at the Apollo star at Cast Comedy Club in Doncaster

The ever popular monthly comedy club at Cast, Doncaster returns on Friday 21st March with another splendid mix of mirth makers.

Headlining is Edinburgh Festival award winner Harriet Dyer. She’s a truly hilarious and thought provoking stand-up as seen on Live At The Apollo, The Russell Howard Hour, BBC’s Live at The Fringe, Rosie Jones’ Disability Comedy Extravaganza and The Jason Manford Show.

Described by Kevin Bridges as ‘the real deal, she’s got funny bones’, she won the coveted Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award last year. Opening the show is the delightfully droll Eddy Brimson, described by The Guardian as ‘no nonsense storyteller with superb material.’

Eddy played the first ever Altitude Festival in the French Alps and the Sydney Cracker Festival in Australia and has taken his comedy to such far flung places as Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

TV appearances include Eastenders (where he turned over Frank Butcher’s car lot!) Absolutely Fabulous, The Thin Blue Line and Hale & Pace. A regular contributor to Radio 5 Live and Talksport and a prolific writer with book sales approaching a million.

In short, this is one gifted and entertaining chap.

Support comes from the energetic Kenny Watt and the upbeat wit of Amy Albright.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown. The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.