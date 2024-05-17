Live At Leeds: The Kooks, Declan McKenna, Future Islands and more set for all-dayer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Live at Leeds In The Park have shared the full line-up for this year’s event, with an exciting final wave of artists added to the already impressive bill of established and emerging talent.

The groundbreaking West Yorkshire music all-dayer returns in 2024 for its third edition at Temple Newsam on May 25, playing host to much-loved headliners The Kooks and local heroes The Cribs and Corinne Bailey Rae, along with appearances from the likes of Declan McKenna, Sea Girls, Future Islands, Melanie C, Circa Waves, White Lies and many more.

Joining the previously-announced names at Live at Leeds In The Park are Durban-via-London star Baby Queen, Southampton-born viral sensation Caity Baser, cherished British songwriters Baxter Dury and Billy No Mates, hotly-tipped Liverpool quartet Courting, and emerging Glaswegian singer Dylan John Thomas, along with a huge further line-up showcasing the best new music talent the UK has to offer.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the grade I listed Temple Newsam house, the celebrated all day music festival marks the beginning of the UK festival calendar and promises to be a day to remember for all those who attend.

Live at Leeds will feature a host of big name acts.

Thoughtfully curated, the event’s stellar programme of live music has the kind of broad appeal that will cater for a diverse, generation-spanning audience.

From young families wishing to create those magical first live music memories for their little ones, to young people embarking on their first solo festival experiences and beyond, Live At Leeds In The Park’s family-friendly format and value for money offering truly provides something for everyone.

Live At Leeds In The Park is one of several events curated by Leeds-based promoters and Yorkshire’s largest live music brand Futuresound.

Having worked on incredible concerts and festivals around Yorkshire for decades, Futuresound are the team behind events including Live At Leeds In The City, Slam Dunk Festival and Ed Sheeran’s unforgettable performances at Roundhay Park, working with world-famous acts like Sam Fender and Lewis Capaldi from their very first shows in the region through to impressive arena performances and large-scale outdoor concerts.

Full line-up:

The Kooks

Declan McKenna / The Cribs / Sea Girls

Future Islands / Circa Waves / Melanie C

Baxter Dury / Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows

White Lies / Baby Queen / Caity Baser

Mystery Jets / The Academic / Billy Nomates

Orla Gartland / Dylan John Thomas / The Mysterines / Vistas / The Slow Readers Club / Sprints

Antony Szmierek / Beth McCarthy / Courting / Flowerovlove / Matilda Mann / Nieve Ella

Andrew Cushin / Cosmo Pyke / Good Neighbours / Hotwax / Michael Aldag / Somebody’s Child

Seb Lowe / Overpass / Lucia & The Best Boys / The Clause / Tom A. Smith / Radio Free Alice

Joe Hubbard (Live At Leeds promoter/booker) said: “I’m really happy to unveil the full line up for Live at Leeds in the Park 2024!

"Among the names joining us we have some pop powerhouses in Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Beth McCarthy – highly acclaimed artists in Baxter Dury, Billy Nomates and Courting as well as hotly anticipated Good Neighbours whose debut single has racked up 100 million streams in no time at all.”