Legendary Rock 'n' Roll returns: Showaddywaddy to headline at Mexborough's Empress Ballroom

Step Back in Time for a Night of Nostalgia and Rock 'n' Roll Magic

The historic Empress Ballroom in Mexborough is set to light up once again with the sounds of timeless rock 'n' roll as the legendary Showaddywaddy takes the stage. Fans are invited to relive the tribute magic of a golden era on February 15, 2025, when the iconic band known for hits like "Under the Moon of Love" and "Three Steps to Heaven" performs live in this beautifully refurbished venue.

Since its stunning restoration, the Empress Ballroom has quickly regained its place as a beloved cultural landmark, offering the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening of music, dancing, and nostalgia. The combination of Showaddywaddy's high-energy performances and the ballroom's elegant, atmospheric charm promises a unique experience for attendees of all ages.

Hey Rock n Roll - Showaddywaddy Tribute

This event represents more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of the Empress Building’s rich heritage and its exciting future. The venue, which has hosted countless memorable events over the decades, continues to offer world-class entertainment in a space that is both grand and intimate.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, spoke of her excitement for the upcoming event:

"We’re thrilled to welcome Hey Rock n Roll the Showaddywaddy utimate tribute to the Empress Ballroom. Showaddywaddy music has been the soundtrack to so many people's lives, and it's going to be amazing to see them bring that magic to our stage. The Empress Building is all about bringing the community together, and what better way to do that than with a night of music that everyone knows and loves?"

For fans of rock 'n' roll, this is more than just a concert—it’s an opportunity to step back in time, celebrate the joy of live music, and create new memories in a venue that’s steeped in history. The Empress Ballroom, with its elegant décor and vintage charm, provides the perfect backdrop for such a special evening.

Hey Rock n Roll - Showaddywaddy Tribute Poster

Don’t Miss Out – Book Your Tickets Today!

Tickets are selling fast for this one-night-only event, and with limited seating available, early booking is highly recommended. Whether you're a lifelong fan of Showaddywaddy or simply looking for a fantastic night out, this concert is sure to be one of the highlights of the year.

About the Empress Building: The Empress Building in Mexborough is a beautifully restored, historic venue offering a wide range of events, from live concerts and performances to private hire for weddings and celebrations. With its stunning ballroom and rich history, the Empress Building remains a vibrant hub of entertainment and community spirit in South Yorkshire.

Action: Get your tickets now for Showaddywaddy at the Empress Ballroom on February 15, 2025. Visit Event Link to secure your place for a night of rock 'n' roll nostalgia that you won’t want to miss!