The first line up announcement for both Reading and Leeds has now been revealed and it is a big win for the Steel City.

Sunday at Leeds Festival will see two of the city’s major acts take to the main stage.

The festival will take place at Bramham Park over the August bank holiday weekend in 2022.

Arctic Monkeys have not headlined the festival since 2008, and the announcement has sparked rumours they may be preparing to release a new album.

Rock band Bring Me The Horizon have performed at Leeds Festival multiple times over the years, with frontman Oli Sykes telling NME magazine in 2016 that they ‘should be headliners’.

Both bands originally hail from the city, with all members of Arctic Monkeys coming from High Green and attending Stocksbridge High School.

Oli Sykes also attended Stocksbridge High School and was in the year below Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and his bandmates.

Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys have been announced as headliners on the main stage at Reading and Leeds Festival 2022. Photo by Dragomir Yankovic/Getty Images.

Earlier this year, he told The Sun that Arctic Monkeys had been a ‘massive inspiration’ for Bring Me The Horizon and that he would love to collaborate with the band at some point.

Also on the line up for Leeds Festival next year are Rage Against The Machine, Dave, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Glass Animals.

More bands are yet to be announced in the lead up to the event, which will run from Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28, next year.