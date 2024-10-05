Kaiser Chiefs announce huge outdoor Yorkshire homecoming show next summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire music favourites Kaiser Chiefs are to mark 20 years of their debut album with a huge homecoming show.

The Leeds legends will headline Temple Newsam park with support from Razorlight, The Cribs, The Coral and many more on May 31 next year.

The show will celebrate 20 years of their iconic debut album Employment and the line up will also feature We Are Scientists, HotWax and Ellur.

Released in March 2005, the seven-times Platinum and multi-award winning ‘Employment’ remains the biggest ever selling record from a Leeds artist, with hits from the record like ‘I Predict A Riot’ and ‘Oh My God’ becoming anthems for the city; forever intertwined with Leeds life, culture, football and more.

Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge outdoor show in Yorkshire for 2025.

To mark that special connection, as well as twenty years of the album, Kaiser Chiefs will take to one of Leeds’ biggest stages for a celebration of ‘Employment’ and the city that inspired it.

The band will be joined by an incredible supporting cast of their mid-noughties peers, including a return to Yorkshire for London quintet Razorlight who are set to perform a special show to mark 20 years since the release of their seminal debut album ‘Up All Night’.

Joining them on the bill are local heroes The Cribs (who in turn will celebrate 20 years since their classic sophomore album ‘The New Fellas’), Merseyside’s finest The Coral, and cult-favourite US indie rockers We Are Scientists (who will also honour the 20th release anniversary of their exhilarating major label debut ‘With Love And Squalor’).

As well as marking one of the great eras of British indie music, the band will also be keeping one eye on the future, inviting two of the most exciting new indie artists in the UK to open the day; Hastings trio HotWax and West Yorkshire’s own Ellur.

Pre-sale for Kaiser Chiefs at Temple Newsam Park is open now with general admission on-sale at 9AM on Friday 11th October from this link.

Kaiser Chiefs said: “Very excited to announce our biggest Leeds gig ever.

"Twenty years since Employment and twenty-three years since we last played at Temple Newsam, we are delighted to be back.

"Last time we played there (in Parva) we joked we were on after Guns n Roses who had played the previous night so it’s been a long wait to finally actually headline the Park.

"We are a band that historically always looked forwards but after 20 years of people telling us how important Employment is to them and how it soundtracked people’s lives, we felt we had to organise a celebration. “We’ve managed to get a few of our old touring friends to come and celebrate with us and of course everyone is invited. Come celebrate the 2000’s, Employment, When Leeds took over the World. See you all in May.”

The band, led by Ricky Wilson, have stacked up a string of hits since the release of Employment, with memorable tracks such as I Predict A Riot, Oh My God, Never Miss A Beat, Ruby and many more.