JLS set for huge show at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park this weekend
The boy band favourites will bring the curtain down on the Wild Live series of summer concerts at Yorkshire Wildlife Park which has already seen appearances from Ella Henderson and Jessie J.
JLS first captured the public's attention in 2008 as contestants on the fifth series of the British talent show The X Factor.
Their powerful performances and undeniable chemistry propelled them to the finals, where they finished as the runners-up.
Despite not winning the competition, JLS signed a record deal with Epic Records and embarked on a journey that would solidify their status as one of the UK's most beloved boybands.
JLS's debut single, "Beat Again," released in 2009, skyrocketed to the top of the UK Singles Chart, marking the beginning of their chart-topping success.
Subsequent hits included "Everybody in Love," "The Club Is Alive," and "She Makes Me Wanna" while albums achieved platinum status
