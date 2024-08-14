JLS, Jessie J and Ella Henderson all set for huge Yorkshire Wildlife Park gigs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music lovers are set for a feast of great sounds in Doncaster this month as a trio of big name pop acts come to the city’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Boy band favourites JLS as well as Jessie J and Ella Henderson will all be performing as part of the attractions’ Wild Live series of concerts.

Ella, who rose to fame on The X-Factor in 2012, will kick things off on August 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer, known for hits such as Ghost, Glow and React, will be joined by dance star Sigala, the DJ behind hits such as Easy Love and Give Me Your Love.

JLS, Jessie J and Ella Henderson are all coming to Doncaster.

The following day, Price Tag singer Jessie J will take to the stage, joined by special guests Phats and Small, known for their 1999 smash Turn Around.

The series will be rounded off by JLS, the group behind hits such as Beat Again and Everybody In Love, who will be joined by Tinchy Stryder on August 31.

Tickets are available at www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com