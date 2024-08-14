JLS, Jessie J and Ella Henderson all set for huge Yorkshire Wildlife Park gigs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Boy band favourites JLS as well as Jessie J and Ella Henderson will all be performing as part of the attractions’ Wild Live series of concerts.
Ella, who rose to fame on The X-Factor in 2012, will kick things off on August 24.
The singer, known for hits such as Ghost, Glow and React, will be joined by dance star Sigala, the DJ behind hits such as Easy Love and Give Me Your Love.
The following day, Price Tag singer Jessie J will take to the stage, joined by special guests Phats and Small, known for their 1999 smash Turn Around.
The series will be rounded off by JLS, the group behind hits such as Beat Again and Everybody In Love, who will be joined by Tinchy Stryder on August 31.
Tickets are available at www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.