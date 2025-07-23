James Bond, Star Wars and E.T. music to feature at Doncaster Minster concert

Some of the movie world’s best known themes are set to be performed in Doncaster in amusical tribute to film composer Hans Zimmer.

The immersive tribute to some cinema's most iconic music will feature a live chamber orchestra illuminated by light and takes place at Doncaster Minster on September 20.

The 1 hour 15 minute show will feature music from a string of hit movies including:

• Avatar

The tribute to Hans Zimmer will take place at Doncaster Minster.

• Dune

• E.T

• Gladiator

• Harry Potter

• Inception

• Indiana Jones

• Interstellar

• James Bond

• Jaws

• Jurassic Park

• Lion King

• Lord of the Rings

• Man of Steel

• Matrix

• Pirates of the Caribbean

• Schindlers list

• Star Wars

• Titanic

German composer Zimmer, 67, has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA, five Grammy Awards, and has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.

He was named on the list of Top 100 Living Geniuses in 2007.

Tickets for the concert are available HERE