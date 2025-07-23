James Bond, Star Wars and E.T. music to feature at Doncaster Minster concert
The immersive tribute to some cinema's most iconic music will feature a live chamber orchestra illuminated by light and takes place at Doncaster Minster on September 20.
The 1 hour 15 minute show will feature music from a string of hit movies including:
• Avatar
• Dune
• E.T
• Gladiator
• Harry Potter
• Inception
• Indiana Jones
• Interstellar
• James Bond
• Jaws
• Jurassic Park
• Lion King
• Lord of the Rings
• Man of Steel
• Matrix
• Pirates of the Caribbean
• Schindlers list
• Star Wars
• Titanic
German composer Zimmer, 67, has won two Academy Awards, a BAFTA, five Grammy Awards, and has been nominated for seven Emmy Awards and a Tony Award.
He was named on the list of Top 100 Living Geniuses in 2007.
Tickets for the concert are available HERE
