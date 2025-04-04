James Bay - the man topping the bill at this year's Doncaster Music Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown to this year’s Doncaster Music Festival is on – and topping the bill at this summer’s musical spectacular will be acclaimed singer-songwriter James Bay.

The festival, the new name for Askern Music Festival, will be held at the Eco Power Stadium on June 7 and will also feature solo songstress Heather Small, 90s favourites The Farm, former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan as well as Manchester guitar band Afflecks Palace as well as a string of other bands, solo performers and rising acts.

The man in the hat, best known for such huge hits as Hold Back The River, will round off a superb day of music at the festival’s new home after a difficult few years.

Last year’s event – which was set to be headlined by soul sensation Billy Ocean – had to be cancelled due to safety concerns with organisers later announcing a switch of venues from Askern to Doncaster city centre.

James Bay is topping the bill at this year's Donny Music Festival

Organisers have now promised an “unforgettable experience for music lovers in Doncaster and beyond” and added: “Since the changes, we at Doncaster Music Festival promised to bring mix of world-class acts.”

Earlier this year, a spokesperson said: “We are really pleased to announce our main stage headliner, platinum-selling artist and award-winning singer-songwriter James Bay.

“James is an exciting addition to the 2025 line-up, with huge hits such and “Hold Back The River” and “Let It Go”, alongside an impressive catalogue of albums and we look forward to welcoming him to Doncaster Music Festival.”

Supporting on the Main Stage will be local bands The Denabys, Under the Influence and The Rosadocs alongside Coventry’s own Idle Noise.

On the acoustic stage, there will be a number of unsigned musicians who won their slot through the Apply to Play scheme, many of which are local to Yorkshire, including Sammy Murdock, Alice Ede, Ciaron Elm, Stephen F. Mone, Calum Green, Daisy Peacock, Mat Hook, Jamie Wooding, The 48K’s and Sam Scherdel.

Acoustic headliners are James Walsh of Starsailor fame and Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene.

A spokesperson added: “The team at Doncaster Music Festival have been blown away by the support since the changes and appreciate people’s patience whilst we got things back up and running, however, we do not forget our roots as Askern Music Festival.

“To the people of Askern who supported us from the very beginning, we extend our deepest gratitude.

"Your unwavering support, love and enthusiasm fueled our journey and made it all possible.

"We hope you will continue to support us as we embark on this new chapter..”

The main stage will be positioned on the pitch, whilst the acoustic stage will be in a fan-park style area within the stadium grounds, alongside food vendors and fairground rides.

Tickets can be purchased for Doncaster Music Festival directly from www.donnyfest.co.uk or from ticketing partner See Tickets.

Those who purchased tickets for Askern Music Festival 2024 are still valid for the 2025 date.

The spokesperson added: “Our vision for Doncaster Music Festival goes beyond just the music - it’s about creating something the people of Doncaster can be proud of, celebrating our community, culture and sharing it with others.

“We hope to see you in 2025 and we thank you for the continued support.”

The 2023 event saw the concert switch to Thornhurst Manor – but the show was dogged by traffic and weather issues as well as lengthy bar queues as revellers flocked to see performances from Razorlight, The Enemy, Tom Meighan and Space.

The festival, which had been held at Askern Cricket Club until 2022, also featured acoustic sets from former Cast and The La’s guitarist John Power and former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley.