"It's coming home!" Three Lions stars the Lightning Seeds to play Doncaster music festival

The Lightning Seeds, whose legendary Three Lions track has soundtracked England’s journey to the final of Euro 2020, will perform at the Askern Music Festival next July.

The band, led by Ian Broudie, famously teamed up with comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel, for the song in 1996 which has gone on to become a favourite with England fans everywhere.

The “it’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming, football’s coming home’ line has been sung by supporters in stadiums and in the streets and pubs across Britain by England fans up to last night’s final heartbreak which saw Italy claim victory in a penalty shoot out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Broudie, pictured with David Baddiel (left) and Frank Skinner will bring the Lightning Seeds to Doncaster next summer. (Photo: Getty)

The band will play the festival on July 9 next year.