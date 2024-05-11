Inflation-busting boy band to appear at Doncaster Racecourse - with tickets from just £5
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Boy Band Experience featuring Undivided will come to Town Moor on Saturday 18 May featuring music from the likes of Take That, One Direction, Backstreet Boys and many more.
Family advance admission tickets are priced at just £5, with children 17 and under going free.
Alongside some exciting horse racing, tribute band Undivided will be recreating classics from a string of big name bands.
The acts in Undivided’s repertoire have an astounding 100m+ monthly listeners on Spotify.
The event kicks off the racecourse’s Summer Saturday Series, featuring a DJ set from Chris Moyles and a Taylor Swift tribute night.
Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse, said: “The action on and off the racecourse will be sure to get your heart pumping.”
“Given the absolute classics that came from the likes of Backstreet Boys and Westlife, I’ve no doubt Undivided will get us along singing along, dramatic key changes and all.”
The full line-up of the Summer Saturday Series – unveiled just a couple of weeks ago – also includes:
Sat 1 June – Summer Anthems ft Chris Moyles
Sat 29 June – Indie Icons
Sat 20 July – 80’s Rewind.
Sat 3 August – This is Tennessee
Sat 17 August – The Near As Tour ft Kaylie (the ultimate Taylor Swift tribute night)
Tickets for all events and full details of this year’s Summer Series line up are available HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.