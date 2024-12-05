Iconic Doncaster band The Playground Chairs to play first gig in 32 years

An iconic Doncaster band who were stalwarts of the city’s music scene in the 1990s are to play their first gig in 32 years.

The Playground Chairs, who were at one time signed to the same record company as The Stone Roses, are back in the studio preparing for the concert which will take place in Wakefield.

The band, whose influences include The Cure and Joy Division, will be supporting New Order tribute band True Order for the show at St Austin’s Theatre on December 14.

Supanova Studios in Armthorpe has been housing the group as they prepare for their first show for more than three decades.

Thirty years ago, the five Doncaster lads looked set for the big time.

Already packing out venues in their home town, they were signed up by the same record company as The Stone Roses and were supporting big name groups.

But on the verge of success, they split up before the record was ever recorded.

Now, three decades later, they are back together again, with plans for gigs and festivals.

Set up in the late 1980s in Hexthorpe, they used to practice at brothers Simon and Vince Horseman’s home on Stone Close Avenue, and played their first show at the Rising Sun in Hexthorpe in the summer of 1988, with Simon and Vince joined by pals Noel Daly, Dave Brown and Spencer Cope.

As they became well known in Doncaster they started playing to crowds of around 2,000 at The Ritzy on Silver Street.

Soon they were playing support slots to big name bands around the country, including Happy Mondays. They also supported a band called The Rain – before that group changed their name to Oasis and became famous.

In an interview in 2021, Simon, who was the singer, said: “We actually got signed to Silvertone, which were the band that the Stone Roses were on at the time.

“We had gone to play in Hull, had a meal, and got signed. At that point, we thought we were going to be big.

"We had signed – but the record never came out. There was a lot going on with the record company at that time, and they had a court case over The Stone Roses wanting to leave to sign for a bigger label.

"With all the delays, we got frustrated, and we ended up packing it in."

But during lockdown the band met up again over the internet, through video conferencing apps before meeting up in person and getting back together.

You can listen to the band through their YouTube channel HERE

Tickets for the gig in Wakefield are available HERE