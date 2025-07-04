Huge Northern Soul live music spectacular coming to Doncaster
Northern Live: Do I Love You features an 11-piece band with four lead vocalists delivering a stunning set of classics from the genre which transformed the UK music scene in the 1970s and early 1980s.
Taking place at The Dome on October 18, a spokesperson for the show said: “Northern Live is keeping the faith to the original sounds of the underground movement that started on the dance floors in the north and eventually swept the nation.
The show features 30 original hits including Dobie Gray’s Out On The Floor, R Dean Taylor’s There’s A Ghost In My House, Do I Love You by Frank Wilson, Gloria Jones’ Tainted Love, The Snake by Al Wilson, Jimmy Radcliffe’s Long After Tonight Is Over and Dean Parrish’s I’m On My Way- plus many, many more.
