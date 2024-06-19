Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Misterton’s annual Village Gala is on Saturday 6 July from noon to 5pm on the Old School Field (off Wharf Road).

The fun starts with Anya Wiltschinsky and finishes with the fabulous local live band, Rain, at 3.30pm.

There’s dancing from Bedazzled Musical Theatre Company at 2pm, a fun dog show at 2.30pm, performance by pupils of the Everett Fox School of Dance at 3pm (pictured at last year’s Gala), and the annual raffle.

Stalls, vintage vehicles, bar selling Idle Brewery real ales, and fun activities for all ages.

Expect a whole host of new attractions and some old favourites at this year's Misterton Gala.

There’s still space for a couple more gazebo-sized stalls: e-mail [email protected] for a booking form.