Host of new attractions at this year's Misterton Gala

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Jun 2024, 10:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Misterton’s annual Village Gala is on Saturday 6 July from noon to 5pm on the Old School Field (off Wharf Road).

The fun starts with Anya Wiltschinsky and finishes with the fabulous local live band, Rain, at 3.30pm.

There’s dancing from Bedazzled Musical Theatre Company at 2pm, a fun dog show at 2.30pm, performance by pupils of the Everett Fox School of Dance at 3pm (pictured at last year’s Gala), and the annual raffle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stalls, vintage vehicles, bar selling Idle Brewery real ales, and fun activities for all ages.

Expect a whole host of new attractions and some old favourites at this year's Misterton Gala.Expect a whole host of new attractions and some old favourites at this year's Misterton Gala.
Expect a whole host of new attractions and some old favourites at this year's Misterton Gala.

There’s still space for a couple more gazebo-sized stalls: e-mail [email protected] for a booking form.

Car parking on site is limited: stallholders may bring their cars and park behind their stalls. Parking for disabled drivers (blue badge users) is available but others are asked to park elsewhere – or leave the car at home and have a walk to the venue.

Related topics:Parking

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.