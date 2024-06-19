Expect a whole host of new attractions and some old favourites at this year's Misterton Gala.

Host of new attractions at this year's Misterton Gala
and live on Freeview channel 276
The fun starts with Anya Wiltschinsky and finishes with the fabulous local live band, Rain, at 3.30pm.
There’s dancing from Bedazzled Musical Theatre Company at 2pm, a fun dog show at 2.30pm, performance by pupils of the Everett Fox School of Dance at 3pm (pictured at last year’s Gala), and the annual raffle.
Stalls, vintage vehicles, bar selling Idle Brewery real ales, and fun activities for all ages.
There’s still space for a couple more gazebo-sized stalls: e-mail [email protected] for a booking form.
Car parking on site is limited: stallholders may bring their cars and park behind their stalls. Parking for disabled drivers (blue badge users) is available but others are asked to park elsewhere – or leave the car at home and have a walk to the venue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.