"Hell, yeah!" The Killers' Brandon Flowers says he 'can't wait' for Doncaster stadium gig

Brandon Flowers, frontman for the band whose hits include Human, Read My Mind and Mr Brightside, is heading to town with the Las Vegas icons in May for the show at the Eco Power Stadium – formerly Keepmoat – which was originally due to take place in 2020.

It was cancelled because of coronavirus and a re-arranged date for this year also fell foul of Covid restrictions.

Now he says he’s eagerly awaiting the May 24 show.

Brandon Flowers (centre) of The Killers says he can't wait to come to Doncaster.

It will be their first show of 2022 and their first since their celebrated Glastonbury headline slot in June 2019.

Speaking about the concert, he said: “Hell yeah, I’ve been to Doncaster. And I can’t wait to visit there again.

"We’ve played some large gigs, but this is going to be our biggest run of gigs. It’s fairly new territory for us.

“On one hand, it’s exhilarating and on the other, it’s a little bit anxiety-inducing. I’m just kind of going to balance that and we’re going to figure it out.

“As soon as we book the gig, I’m thinking about it a lot. And I know that once I get up there, and the mic’s in my face, I am able to do my thing.”

The concert comes following the release of their seventh number one album in a row following the release of Pressure Machine in August.

Announcing the postponement earlier this year, the band said in a brief statement: “UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honored, so we really hope you can still join us!”