Heaven 17 to perform Human League albums in full at special Sheffield City Hall show
Sheffield pop pioneers Heaven 17 are to perform two of The Human League’s classic albums live for the very first time.
The Sheffield-based band will play Reproduction and Travelogue at two shows next year – with one of the dates at Sheffield City Hall.
Heaven 17 of course were started by one of The Human League’s founding members Martyn Ware and are regarded as one of the most important British post-punk bands.
The Human League’s Reproduction and Travelogue - co-written by Ware in 1979 and 1980 - have never been performed live in full.
Ware and co recorded the album on the brink of the industrial synth/electronic era and went on to influence generations of musicians.
Critically acclaimed both albums spawned singles ‘Empire State Human’ and ‘Being Boiled’.
Martyn Ware said: “As one of the originators of The Human League, I have always had a passion to make this very exciting project happen.
“We will recreate the feeling and authenticity of the original experience, featuring all the original instruments, arrangements and set design - reimagining the totally original visual performance.
“These two concerts may well never be repeated - I strongly recommend you do not miss them.”
Ian Craig Marsh and Ware were the founding members of The Human League, with Phil Oakey taking up vocal duties.
When personal and creative tensions within the group reached a breaking point in late 1980, Marsh and Ware left the band, ceding the Human League name to Oakey who recruited female dancers Suzanne Sulley and Joanne Catherall and created a new group that delivered hits such as Don’t You Want Me, Mirror Man and Love Action.
Heaven 17 meanwhile recruited Glenn Gregory as singer and scored hits with songs including Temptation, Come Live With me and We Don’t Need This Fascist Groove Thang.
Heaven 17 will be covering The Human League’s debut albums alongside some of their own classic tracks at the shows.
Tickets go on sale Fri 5 July 2019 at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com.
The concert dates are:
Thursday 19 March – Sheffield City Hall
Friday 20 March – London Roundhouse