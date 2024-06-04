Guns 'n' Roses and Oasis tributes lined up for Doncaster's Rugby Rocks festival
Rugby Rocks will take place at Wheatley Hills RUFC in July and will feature a vast array of live music and entertainment as well as food and drink and fun and games for children.
The ground in Brunel Road, off York Road, will feature entertainment from noon to 11pm on July 27.
Acts confirmed are Oasis tribute band Whatever, as well as Guns ‘n’ Yorkshire Roses.
There will also be music from Rogation Tide, Arcade, Choons UK, Big Kahunas, Avant, Mick Bamford and Black Bear Bones.
A number of food outlets and bars will be available as well as face painting and inflatables.
Tickets are priced at £18.75 for adults and £7.50 for children, with under 5s admitted free.
A family ticket priced at £45 is also available.
