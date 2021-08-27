Frank Carline to perform at Doncaster's Roots Music Club
We are pleased to announce that the Roots Music Club is to return in Septemberafter a long period of closure due to COVID-19.
A number of dates have now been booked, the first being Doncaster’s very own singer-songwriter and blues guitar player Frank Carline. Frank has been around on the local music scene for many years now and has played at the club many times before, bringing with him a large
local fanbase.
“A fixture on the ever evolving Doncaster music scene… a much loved figure in his hometown” - Northern Sky Review Supporting Frank, will be another familiar Doncaster face, the singer/guitar player Stu Palmer, who just happens to be the club’s invaluable sound technician. It will be
a busy night for him.
Friday 10 September 2021 - Doors 7.30pm for 8.00pm start
Tickets: £8.00 (advance) £10 on the door (half price for students)
Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.
Our Autumn 2021 Concerts:
Friday 10 September Frank Carline
Friday 24 September The Hunch
Friday 8 October Jack Rutter
Friday 22 October Reg Meuross
Friday 12 November Bella Gaffney
Friday 26 November James Taplin/Lu More
Friday 10 December Brooks Williams
Tickets via WeGotTickets.com or contact Viv on 01302 719868
Website: Roots Music Club
Email: [email protected]
