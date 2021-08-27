Frank Carline to perform at Doncaster's Roots Music Club

Frank Carline at Roots Music Club

A number of dates have now been booked, the first being Doncaster’s very own singer-songwriter and blues guitar player Frank Carline. Frank has been around on the local music scene for many years now and has played at the club many times before, bringing with him a large

local fanbase.

“A fixture on the ever evolving Doncaster music scene… a much loved figure in his hometown” - Northern Sky Review Supporting Frank, will be another familiar Doncaster face, the singer/guitar player Stu Palmer, who just happens to be the club’s invaluable sound technician. It will be

a busy night for him.

Friday 10 September 2021 - Doors 7.30pm for 8.00pm start

Tickets: £8.00 (advance) £10 on the door (half price for students)

Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.

Our Autumn 2021 Concerts:

Friday 10 September Frank Carline

Friday 24 September The Hunch

Friday 8 October Jack Rutter

Friday 22 October Reg Meuross

Friday 12 November Bella Gaffney

Friday 26 November James Taplin/Lu More

Friday 10 December Brooks Williams

Tickets via WeGotTickets.com or contact Viv on 01302 719868