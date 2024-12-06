Former Doncaster Bang Bang Romeo singer announces solo Christmas show

The former lead singer of Doncaster music scene stalwarts Bang Bang Romeo has announced a Christmas solo gig.

Anastasia Walker, who now performs under the name Stars, will perform in Brighton on December 16.

Announcing the festive show at the city’s Hope & Ruin, she said: “Can’t wait to get sweaty and play some new tunes and never played before songs Let me know if you’re coming and we’ll grabs drinks.”

Earlier this year, Anastasia performed a solo set at Doncaster Pride as well as a “chapter closing” gig with Bang Bang Romeo in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The show will see her supporting Electric Enemy, the alternative rock project of London-based multi-instrumentalist and three-time award-winning songwriter Jim Lawton.

Powered by heavy guitars, colossal drums, and dynamic vocals, their sound combines driving guitar riffs with perfectly crafted melodies, delivering a mature and impactful sound.

Tickets for the show are available HERE