Former Doncaster Bang Bang Romeo singer announces solo Christmas show
Anastasia Walker, who now performs under the name Stars, will perform in Brighton on December 16.
Announcing the festive show at the city’s Hope & Ruin, she said: “Can’t wait to get sweaty and play some new tunes and never played before songs Let me know if you’re coming and we’ll grabs drinks.”
Earlier this year, Anastasia performed a solo set at Doncaster Pride as well as a “chapter closing” gig with Bang Bang Romeo in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
The show will see her supporting Electric Enemy, the alternative rock project of London-based multi-instrumentalist and three-time award-winning songwriter Jim Lawton.
Powered by heavy guitars, colossal drums, and dynamic vocals, their sound combines driving guitar riffs with perfectly crafted melodies, delivering a mature and impactful sound.
Tickets for the show are available HERE