First line up of guest artists for the second Bludfest in June 2025 revealed

The hotly anticipated second year of BLUDFEST, a festival curated entirely by industry disruptor and changemaker YUNGBLUD has been announced.

The festival is set to take place at The National Bowl Milton Keynes on June 21 2025.

The Doncaster musician took to social media for the first time in months to share an unseen trailer for the festival highlighting key moments from its debut event this year.

The festival bucked the current trend in an era of ticket price surges by allowing 30,000 fans to attend for £50 per ticket.

The lineup in part includes Australian alternative R&B trio Chase Atlantic as main support. idfc singer blackbear and rap rising superstar Denzel Curry have also been announced whilst British indie-pop powerhouse Rachel Chinouriri will headline the 2nd stage.

Other breakthrough talent set to play include Liverpool’s Luvcat and Ivor Award-Winner Masterpeace. YUNGBLUD will top the bill as the festival’s headliner once again.

Speaking about the announcement, YUNGBLUD said: “What we created this year was unimaginable. You start an idea inside your head and you never believe it will come true but then it does all because of the fucking people and the fundamental idea that we all just wanna be together.

“This wasn’t just a show, we built a f***ing world.

“I truly want to thank all who came this year. You make each other shine, you emit such a light - a light that I believe is the answer to all the bullshit is going on in the world

“We did it and we’re gonna do it all over again. BLUDFEST year 2 is upon us, a little bit bigger and a little bit better … get ready!”

One of the key goals behind BLUDFEST, the innovative music, arts, and lifestyle festival, is to break free from traditional boundaries in music, delivering audiences a diverse, genre-defying lineup. Committed to endorsing collaboration, YUNGBLUD aims to curate an experience that blurs the lines between categories, showcasing an eclectic range of talent.

Fan pre-sale for BLUDFEST Year 2 is taking place today, Monday December 16, from 10am. TikTok pre-sale is on 17th December 10am, and general onsite tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 18th December at 10am. Tickets can be found at www.bludfest.com and www.aegpresents.co.uk.

BLUDFEST Year 2 Lineup so far:

YUNGBLUD

Chase Atlantic

blackbear

Denzel Curry

Rachel Chinouriri

JXDN

Peach PRC

Luvcat

Masterpeace

Cliffords