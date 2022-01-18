Fiddler’s Elbow at Doncaster's Roots Music Club

Fiddler's Elbow

Fiddler’s Elbow are an early music/folk band from East Yorkshire, near Hull. The band consists of Wolfy O’Hare, Gus Wilson, Sam Martyn and Phil Proctor.

Their music covers a variety of styles from the court music of 17th century France, the reels of the Shetland Islands and the smell of fish from Hull.

Fiddler’s Elbow will perform on Friday January 28, 2022 - Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, plus support.

Tickets are £8 in advance, £10 on the door and half price for students

Our Winter/Spring 2022 Concerts:

Friday 11 February The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican

Friday 25 February The Wilderness Yet

Friday 11 March Gilmore & Roberts

Friday 25 March Tom McConville & Dave Newey

Friday 8 April Suthering

Friday 22 April Union Jill