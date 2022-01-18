Fiddler’s Elbow at Doncaster's Roots Music Club
Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every second and fourth Friday, of the month where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.
Fiddler’s Elbow are an early music/folk band from East Yorkshire, near Hull. The band consists of Wolfy O’Hare, Gus Wilson, Sam Martyn and Phil Proctor.
Their music covers a variety of styles from the court music of 17th century France, the reels of the Shetland Islands and the smell of fish from Hull.
Fiddler’s Elbow will perform on Friday January 28, 2022 - Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start, plus support.
Tickets are £8 in advance, £10 on the door and half price for students
Our Winter/Spring 2022 Concerts:
Friday 11 February The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican
Friday 25 February The Wilderness Yet
Friday 11 March Gilmore & Roberts
Friday 25 March Tom McConville & Dave Newey
Friday 8 April Suthering
Friday 22 April Union Jill
Tickets via WeGotTickets or contact Viv on 01302 719868
Website: Roots Music Club Email: [email protected]