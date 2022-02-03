Famous male dance group The Dreamboys are coming to Doncaster

The Dreamboys are back in town!

The Dreamboys are setting pulses racing across Britain with their official UK tour, performing at The Dome on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Renowned for their iconic shows bringing together high energy dance routines, west-end choreography, audience participation, incredibly toned physiques and larger-than-life personalities, it’s no surprise the Dreamboys have stolen the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Dreamboys is the most inclusive male strip group in history welcoming all communities to our West End style show, our oldest audience member was 102 last year and it was her fourth time! Whether you are celebrating something special or just fancy embracing your inner flirt for a cheeky night out on the town, Dreamboys will have your jaw-dropping and your palms clenched to your seats giving you the ultimate Too Hard to Resist adventure.

Alice Woods, Managing Director of Dreamboys stated:

“The past year has ravaged the entertainment industry, with many businesses similar to Dreamboys sadly not surviving the pandemic. Covid’s devastating impact on live shows and theatre tours has made us more determined than ever to come back with a bang.

We at the Dreamboys are proud to be one of the first national touring casts getting back on the road this summer with a completely revamped, jaw-dropping new show.

It’s fantastic to see the Dreamboys all back together rehearsing, venues reopening their doors up and down the country and tickets flying off the shelves! It’s clear from our rocketing sales that the nation has sorely missed some cheeky adult entertainment.

Our fans are our number one priority, which is clear from our urge to get back on the road, being one of the first shows to reopen after the pandemic. The British public is in desperate need of a night of pure unadulterated fun, and the Dreamboys are oiled up and raring to go.”