Exciting August events at the Empress Building
Event Highlights:
Northern Soul August Ball – 17th August: Dance the night away to classic Northern Soul tunes.
Children’s Party with Taylor Swift – 18th August: A delightful afternoon for the young fans.
Duran Duran Ballroom Concert – 24th August: Relive the hits of this iconic band.
All Day Long Daytime Clubbing – 25th August: A day of non-stop music and fun, 1-6pm.
Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, commented, "We're excited to host such a diverse lineup of events this August. Our aim is to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone in the community."
About the Empress Building: Located in the heart of Mexborough, Doncaster, the Empress Building offers a historic and vibrant venue with a renowned sprung dance floor and exceptional acoustics. With a capacity of 300, the Empress Ballroom is the perfect place for both intimate and lively gatherings, private parties, and weddings.
Contact: For tickets and more information, visit Empress Building Events
