Exciting August events at the Empress Building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Empress Building is thrilled to announce an array of captivating events this August, promising entertainment for all ages and tastes.

Event Highlights:

Northern Soul August Ball – 17th August: Dance the night away to classic Northern Soul tunes.

Children’s Party with Taylor Swift – 18th August: A delightful afternoon for the young fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

August Events at the Empress Building

Duran Duran Ballroom Concert – 24th August: Relive the hits of this iconic band.

All Day Long Daytime Clubbing – 25th August: A day of non-stop music and fun, 1-6pm.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, commented, "We're excited to host such a diverse lineup of events this August. Our aim is to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone in the community."

About the Empress Building: Located in the heart of Mexborough, Doncaster, the Empress Building offers a historic and vibrant venue with a renowned sprung dance floor and exceptional acoustics. With a capacity of 300, the Empress Ballroom is the perfect place for both intimate and lively gatherings, private parties, and weddings.