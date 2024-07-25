Exciting August events at the Empress Building

By Jemma BrannanContributor
Published 25th Jul 2024, 14:46 BST
The Empress Building is thrilled to announce an array of captivating events this August, promising entertainment for all ages and tastes.

Event Highlights:

Northern Soul August Ball – 17th August: Dance the night away to classic Northern Soul tunes.

Children’s Party with Taylor Swift – 18th August: A delightful afternoon for the young fans.

August Events at the Empress Building

Duran Duran Ballroom Concert – 24th August: Relive the hits of this iconic band.

All Day Long Daytime Clubbing – 25th August: A day of non-stop music and fun, 1-6pm.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, commented, "We're excited to host such a diverse lineup of events this August. Our aim is to provide unforgettable experiences for everyone in the community."

About the Empress Building: Located in the heart of Mexborough, Doncaster, the Empress Building offers a historic and vibrant venue with a renowned sprung dance floor and exceptional acoustics. With a capacity of 300, the Empress Ballroom is the perfect place for both intimate and lively gatherings, private parties, and weddings.

Contact: For tickets and more information, visit Empress Building Events

