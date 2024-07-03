Empress Building: Celebrating Two Years of Elegance and Entertainment
Guests will be treated to an evening of live music, cuisine, and an exclusive table in the meticulously restored building. Known for its architectural beauty and cultural significance, the Empress Building has undergone extensive renovations to preserve its heritage while incorporating modern amenities.
Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, expressed her excitement about the upcoming event. "We are thrilled to welcome the community back to the Empress Building. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every detail reflects the building's rich history and timeless elegance. This event is a celebration of our dedication and the vibrant future we envision for this iconic venue."
Jason Mace, owner of the Empress Building, shared his vision for the building's future. "The Empress Building is more than just a venue; it's a landmark that holds a special place in the hearts of many. Our goal has been to honour its legacy while creating a space that can be enjoyed by future generations. This anniversary event is just the beginning of many exciting events and opportunities to come."
The grand anniversary event will commence at 4pm with a welcome reception and a live broadcast of the England vs. Switzerland Euro 2024 football match. From 7pm, the resident Grand Maestro DJ will play anthems to suit all tastes, followed by a live concert at 8pm featuring Steve Harris's "Echoes of Excellence" tour, a tribute to Adele. Attendees can look forward to an evening of unforgettable performances and the chance to explore the newly restored spaces.
Tickets for the grand anniversary event are now available and can be purchased through the Empress Building's official website.
About the Empress Building:
Situated in Mexborough, the Empress Building is a historic venue celebrated for its breathtaking ballroom, architectural beauty, and cultural significance. It has become a popular choice for weddings and private parties. Since its inception, the Empress Building has served as a central hub for community events, performances, and gatherings. After extensive renovations, the building is poised to continue its legacy as a premier event space in the region.
For more information, please visit Empress Building's website
