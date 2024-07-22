Electrifying tribute bands ignite Empress Ballroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The newly refurbished Empress Ballroom came alive Saturday night as world-renowned tribute bands Guns n Yorkshire Roses and Poizon delivered an unforgettable performance to a packed house of rock music enthusiasts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night kicked off with Poizon, who captivated the audience with iconic hits such as "Every Rose Has Its Thorn," "Talk Dirty to Me," "I Won't Forget You," "Nothin' But a Good Time," "Fallen Angel," "Your Mama Don't Dance," and "Unskinny Bop." The energy in the room was palpable as fans sang along and danced to every note.

Guns n Yorkshire Roses took the stage next, raising the excitement even higher with their powerful renditions of "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Don't Cry," "Civil War," "Patience," "Mr. Brownstone," "Paradise City," "Welcome to the Jungle," and "Rocket Queen." The band's performance was electric, showcasing their exceptional talent and paying homage to the rock legends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Empress Ballroom, with its ornate curved ceiling, provided an unparalleled acoustic experience, enhancing the sound and making it impossible for attendees to stay off the sprung dance floor. The venue's unique ambiance added a magical touch to the evening, making it a night to remember.

Empress Rock Concert

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, expressed her delight at the event's success: "We are thrilled to have hosted such an amazing night with Guns n Yorkshire Roses and Poizon. The atmosphere was incredible, and it's clear that the Empress Ballroom is the perfect venue for live music. We can't wait to welcome these talented bands back next year."

Mark your calendars, as the rock concert will return next year for another unforgettable gig. Stay updated on upcoming events by visiting our website and checking the "What's On" page.

In addition to live concerts, the Empress Ballroom is also a premier venue for private parties and weddings. Imagine celebrating your special occasion in this historic ballroom – it’s an experience like no other. For more information and to download a free brochure package, visit the website.

For further details, please contact: Jemma Evans, General Manager, Empress Building, 1709 803974 or email [email protected]