"Dreams do come true": Doncaster singer lands sell-out gig with The Reytons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teenager Freddie Halkon, who hails from Haxey, was one of a handful of rising stars picked to support the local favourites at a series of sold out shows at Sheffield’s Leadmill.

After applying to be a support act, the 19-year-old received a call inviting him to support the band, who hail from Rotherham, with some members now living in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Describing it as the “opportunity of a lifetime” an audience of more than 1,000 Reyton fans chanted his name throughout the venue as he took to the stage.

Freddie Halkon supported The Reytons at the Leadmill.

He said: “It was incredible! I want to say a massive heartfelt thank you to The Reytons who went above and beyond to welcome me, and to everybody who bought a ticket to come and see me.

“And an even bigger thank you to the crowd who absolutely blew me away. It felt amazing to be so supported.”

Bursting onto the music scene last year after persuading his dad to buy him an amp for busking, Freddie starting singing covers – with anything from Elton John to Gerry Cinnamon and Oasis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now writing his own material, relating his music to friends, family and his home town of Epworth, Freddie is a regular, busking in the streets of Scunthorpe, York and Leeds and performing in venues across the Isle of Axholme, Doncaster, Sheffield, Mexborough and Leeds.

Songs which include Fret Son’t Fret, Four Of A kind, Pushbikes and Late Nights are available on Sportify, Amazon Music and Apple Music.

He added: “Work hard and dreams do come true!”

Ahead of the shows, the band said: “We were blown away by the amount of amazing artists who submitted their music for a chance to join us as we return to The Leadmill for 3 special sold out shows.

" It wasn’t easy to decide but we selected four artists who we believe you are going to love!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reytons’ latest album, Ballad of a Bystander, released earlier this year, features Conisbrough’s Athelstane Road on the front cover.

They will perform at Clifton Park in Rotherham on July 6 – their biggest headline show to date.

The event is not only officially the biggest outdoor event to have taken place in the town, but the first time an artist has played to an audience in Clifton Park since glam legend, Marc Bolan brought T-Rex to play the bandstand in 1971.

After rising to the challenge of reaching the top of the UK Official Album Chart last year with their second album, What’s Rock And Roll? the band have rapidly established themselves as an electricfying live act, wowing fans across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad