Doncaster’s popular Askern Music Festival is set to be rebranded as Donny Fest as it prepares to move into a new home at the city’s Eco Power Stadium next summer.

This year’s event, which was due to be held on July 13, had to be postponed after City of Doncaster Council axed the event over safety fears.

Having always been held in Askern, the event will now take place in central Doncaster – and organisers have reflected the switch of venue with a name change to Donny Fest.

Described as “Yorkshire’s fastest growing music festival” the event will be held on June 7.

Organisers have teased the new look and name with announcements on social media.

This year’s show was due to take place in Askern on July 13 featuring acts such as soul sensation Billy Ocean, 90s indie pop favourites The Farm and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan.

South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire Service as well as Doncaster Council’s environmental health and highways department had all objected to the event at Askern Events Field over safety concerns, leading the authority’s licensing sub-committee to reject the application.

Earlier this year, a spokesman for AMF said: "The decision to postpone comes after extensive work from the team to explore alternative venues within the area, all of which failed to meet the stringent safety requirements imposed by the Council.

"Despite our team’s intensive efforts to keep the festival in Askern, we have outgrown the town and can no longer feasibly hold the event here.

“We exhausted every possible avenue to address all aspects of safety, but unfortunately, our efforts fell short. The site’s limitations combined with the rigorous safety standards set by the Council presented a challenge that was just too much for us to overcome.

“However, we’re turning this challenge into an opportunity for an even bigger and better event. We are thrilled to announce that we are collaborating with Club Doncaster to secure The Eco Power Stadium for 2025 with the Main Stage located on the pitch, and the surrounding areas of the stadium also being used for further performances and entertainment.”

Next year’s festival will be held on the June 7, with much of the proposed line-up for 2024 the same – although Billy Ocean will not be available and organisers say they have lined up a new “indie” headliner.

Tickets bought for this year’s show will be valid for 2025.

The statement added: “We kindly request your support by retaining your tickets, as this will greatly aid us in planning and delivering an unforgettable festival experience next year.

“While the lineup will remain largely the same, we understand the inconvenience this change may cause for some people.

The statement added: “We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support – it means everything to us. The spirit of Askern Music Festival has always been about coming together as a community with friends and family to celebrate music.

We are disappointed to have faced another significant hurdle. However, we remain committed to making 2025 the biggest music event Doncaster has ever experienced, at a new and truly spectacular venue.”

It is the latest setback in a turbulent few years for the festival.

Last year’s event saw the concert switch to Thornhurst Manor – but the show was dogged by problems and complaints.

The festival was hit by traffic and weather issues as well as lengthy bar queues, with some gig goers vowing never to return.

Last summer, thousands flocked to Thornhurst Manor for performances by Razorlight, The Enemy, former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and Space – but many revellers endured three hour queues at the bar and 90 minute waits to exit the car park at the end of the show which had to be cut short due to thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

There were also problems with card readers and overflowing toilets – with some festivalgoers vowing never to return.

In a full and frank statement, bosses admitted they had ‘underestimated the scale of the task at hand’ and thanked music lovers for their ‘unwavering support’ amid the problems, which they said were ‘completely inexcusable.’

The festival, which had been held at Askern Cricket Club until 2022, also featured acoustic sets from former Cast and The La’s guitarist John Power and former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley.