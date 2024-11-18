Doncaster's Yungblud wants Bludfest to become global event with The Cure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster rock star says he wants his Bludfest festival to become a global two-day event – featuring The Cure and Bring Me The Horizon.

The first instalment of the musician’s very own festival took place at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on August 11, and also saw him perform the biggest show of his career to date.

The star, whose real name is Dominic Harrison. has opened up about how he sees the festival growing over time.

Speaking to Kerrang!, he revealed that he doesn’t just have plans to continue the festival, but he also wants to make it into an international event, and run for double the length of time.

Yungblud wants Bludfest to become an annual global event.

“My plan is to take it to Paris and Prague and Australia,” he said. “I’d love for it to be a two-day event.”

Explaining who else he’d like to enlist, he said: “I’d love to have Bring Me The Horizon and The Cure. I’d love to see incredible young artists like Lola Young rise up the ranks and headline it.”

Not only did this year’s opening edition of the festival see performances from huge names across the world of rock, punk and rap, it also saw Yungblud implement a pricing strategy that made the event more affordable for fans.

Unlike most other, more established festivals, Bludfest 2024 saw tickets start at just £49.50, making a conscious effort to make live music more affordable for fans.

Yungblud spoke to NME about his big plans for Bludfest shortly after the festival was announced, and explained how the pricing structure was done with the hopes of building a “community” between fans.

“I had the idea to do it last November. I just had f***ing insomnia one night and thought, ‘What’s the next thing we can do that is really a staple and just pushes the boundaries?’” he recalled. “I’m going to do this every year and I hope everyone comes from everywhere. That’s why we’ve kept the ticket prices as low as we can.”

He continued: “It’s about £50 for 10 or more bands, all in. That is it; we’re not even making money – we’re just doing it for the f***ing tunes. I’m excited. It’s all about saying ‘thank you for this moment’. I’ve had so many arguments about the price-point but that’s it.”

The singer has also teased that his next album will be released in early 2025.

The new update came after he revealed to NME earlier this year that it would be a Britpop-inspired concept album.

“This next album is something I’ve been working on for two years and it’s a f***ing adventure. It’s a full concept that you can play from start to finish,” he said. “It’s all about getting through it; it’s positive. It’s that thing in your stomach when you listen to Oasis, or The Verve, or Bowie, or Suede, or Madonna. It makes me feel like I can get up today. It makes me feel like I’m invincible and that I can do anything – that’s what this new album sounds like.”