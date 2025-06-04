Doncaster’s Yungblud second Bludfest almost here.

The hotly anticipated second year of Bludfest, a festival curated entirely by industry disruptor and changemaker Yungblud, from Doncaster, takes place this month.

The festival is set to take place at The National Bowl Milton Keynes on June 21.

2024 saw an electrifying first year for Bludfest, which played host to a colossal 11-act lineup including Lil Yachty, Soft Play and punk icons The Damned. The festival bucked the current trend in an era of ticket price surges by allowing 30,000 fans to attend for £50 per ticket.

Yungblud announced the 2025 lineup in part in December, revealing Australian alternative R&B trio Chase Atlantic as main support. idfc singer blackbear and rap rising superstar Denzel Curry have also been announced whilst British indie-pop powerhouse Rachel Chinouriri will headline the 2nd stage.

Other breakthrough talent set to play include Liverpool’s Luvcat and Ivor Award-Winner Masterpeace.

Yungblud will top the bill as the festival’s headliner once again.

Announced as main support for the 2025 line up, Chase Atlantic, released their second album Lost in Heaven in November.

The band recently set off on a global tour to mark the album’s release which followed their return after a brief hiatus in 2022.

The lineup will also feature emerging Australian Pop sensation Peach PRC. The 27-year-old Singer songwriter broke through on social media with her debut single Blondes in 2019. The artist dropped her compilation Chapter 1: Singles Collection in November of this year.

One of the key goals behind Bludfest, the innovative music, arts, and lifestyle festival, is to break free from traditional boundaries in music, delivering audiences a diverse, genre-defying lineup.

Committed to endorsing collaboration, Yungblud aims to curate an experience that blurs the lines between categories, showcasing an eclectic range of talent.

Tickets can be found at www.bludfest.com and www.aegpresents.co.uk.

BLUDFEST Year 2 Lineup:

YUNGBLUD

Chase Atlantic

blackbear

Denzel Curry

Rachel Chinouriri

JXDN

Peach PRC

Luvcat

Masterpeace

Cliffords