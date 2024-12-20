Doncaster's revamped Corn Exchange to play host to huge live music show

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST

Doncaster’s newly revamped and re-opened Corn Exchange will rock to the sound of music in the New Year when it host a huge live concert.

Band Night will be held at the venue in the heart of the city’s historic market on January 11 and will feature a feast of local acts.

The show, focusing on indie and alternative music, is for 14+ – and anyone aged 14 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

The concert will take place from 6.30pm to 10pm.

The Corn Exchange will play host to a band night in January.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for a fantastic evening featuring an exciting line-up of solo musicians and bands, performing a diverse range of music — including some incredible talent from Doncaster locals

The bill will feature music from Gerrard Frain, Revert, The Naked Everywhere, The NSO andMaybe Gold

Standard standing tickets are priced at £7.50 per person, while a group gallery ticket: £75 (12.50 per person) for a table of six, gallery seats, drink service is also available HERE

