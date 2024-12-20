Doncaster's revamped Corn Exchange to play host to huge live music show
Band Night will be held at the venue in the heart of the city’s historic market on January 11 and will feature a feast of local acts.
The show, focusing on indie and alternative music, is for 14+ – and anyone aged 14 to 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
The concert will take place from 6.30pm to 10pm.
A spokesperson said: “Join us for a fantastic evening featuring an exciting line-up of solo musicians and bands, performing a diverse range of music — including some incredible talent from Doncaster locals
The bill will feature music from Gerrard Frain, Revert, The Naked Everywhere, The NSO andMaybe Gold
Standard standing tickets are priced at £7.50 per person, while a group gallery ticket: £75 (12.50 per person) for a table of six, gallery seats, drink service is also available HERE
