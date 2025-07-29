Doncaster's historic Corn Exchange to play host to silent disco

Doncaster’s historic Corn Exchange, which has recently re-opened after a £5 million makeover, is to play host to a silent disco later this summer.

The event will take place on August 30 and a spokesperson said: “Get ready, Doncaster – The Corn Exchange is hosting its very first silent disco - The Summer Send-Off Silent Disco.

“As the summer sun sets for the last time, we’re turning up the vibes for an epic night of music, dancing, and unforgettable memories.

"Pop on your headphones at this unique venue, and choose from three different music channels to suit your mood.

“Round up your mates, hit the dance floor, and let’s give summer the send-off it deserves.

“Don’t miss out on the ultimate end-of-summer celebration. Get your tickets now and prepare to dance the night away at The Corn Exchange.

"We can't wait to see you there!

The event takes place from 7pm to 10pm (doors open at 6:45pm).

The event is strictly 18+. No one under the age of 18 will be admitted. Security will be checking IDs at the door.

Tickets are £15 per person. For more information, please email [email protected]

They are available to buy HERE

What is a silent disco?

A silent disco or silent rave is an event where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones.

Rather than using a speaker system, music is broadcast via a radio transmitter with the signal being picked up by wireless headphone receivers worn by the participants.

Those without the headphones hear no music.

In the earliest days of silent discos, before 2005, music was transmitted on a single channel. Later additional channels were introduced, each transmitting different music to the participants.

Silent discos are popular at music festivals as they allow dancing to continue past noise curfews. Similar events are "mobile clubbing" gatherings, where a group of people dance to the music on their personal music players.

A series of silent discos taking place in cathedrals and historic buildings around the UK and Europe was organised in 2024.

The concept was first popularised at the Glastonbury Festival in 1994.