Doncaster talent showcase skills and share music at a new open deck night

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Sep 2024, 13:23 BST
Doncaster talent can now showcase their skills and share music at a new open deck night starting next week.

The Open Deck Night club will be every fortnight at Social Bar at Lazarus Court and will provide a platform for local talent to showcase their skills, share their music, and connect with the community.

Organisers Rhythmic Connection said: “It's a fantastic opportunity to bring people together through the power of music and creativity.

“We believe that this event aligns perfectly with the Free Press’s mission to promote local culture, event and clubs. Your support in sharing this news would mean a great deal to us and the local community.”

Doncaster talent showcase skills and share music at a new open deck night.

They added: “This is a non-profit community club that will allow a safe and supportive atmosphere to make new connections and build confidence. As a community club we place our value in supporting members.”

The first event on Wednesday October 2 will run 7pm until late. Visit https://linktr.ee/rhythmic_connection for more.

