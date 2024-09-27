Doncaster talent showcase skills and share music at a new open deck night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Open Deck Night club will be every fortnight at Social Bar at Lazarus Court and will provide a platform for local talent to showcase their skills, share their music, and connect with the community.
Organisers Rhythmic Connection said: “It's a fantastic opportunity to bring people together through the power of music and creativity.
“We believe that this event aligns perfectly with the Free Press’s mission to promote local culture, event and clubs. Your support in sharing this news would mean a great deal to us and the local community.”
They added: “This is a non-profit community club that will allow a safe and supportive atmosphere to make new connections and build confidence. As a community club we place our value in supporting members.”
The first event on Wednesday October 2 will run 7pm until late. Visit https://linktr.ee/rhythmic_connection for more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.