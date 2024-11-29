Doncaster singer-songwriter releases emotionally charged John Lewis-style single
Freddie Halkon is back to tug right on the heartstrings with Room 26, his latest single.
A spokesperson said: “Showing a songwriting maturity beyond his years, the single explores the feelings of loss, grief and an inability to accept a harsh reality.
"A series of strings set the mood, providing a foundation for a driving acoustic guitar that frames the young singer-songwriter’s poignant lyrics perfectly."
Accompanying the single is a John-Lewis style music video, directed by Reytons frontman Jonny Yerrell.
Following the aimless and heart-breaking reflections of an old man pining for his late wife at Christmas, it focuses on how fond memories can ease the pain of grief, whilst making the loneliness harder.
After leaping onto the scene as a fresh-faced 19-year-old back in May 2024, Freddie Halkon is quickly becoming one of the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming artists.
Fuelled by an infectious mix of classic indie and pop songwriting, his debut run of tour dates sold out in under an hour, leaving many wondering what’s next.
With the backing of mates The Reytons, Freddie’s ready to take things to the next level.
A busy summer awaits in 2025, with major UK festival appearances lined up, including Neighbourhood, Kendal Calling, 2000 Trees and more. As his music continues to make waves, Freddie Halkon is on track to become one of the freshest voices in indie.
Born in Doncaster and raised on the Isle of Axholme, Freddie transcends genres with a catalogue spanning traditional indie guitar anthems to acoustic, string driven ballads, all with lyrics that cut through to the core.
His breakout single, "Come Around Again," captured the youthful summer vibe while showcasing his knack for writing songs that stick with you. “Girl In The Smoking Area” once again showed the prowess, laden with hooks and themes surrounding jealousy.
In terms of live, Freddie has a clear passion for getting a crowd going, whilst still remaining humble and genuinely grateful to be able to entertain the masses onstage. It’s this genuine personality that has found him so many fans so quickly.
You can listen to the song HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.