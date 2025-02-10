Doncaster singer lands plum gig alongside music legend Tony Christie

A rising Doncaster singer-songwriter has landed a support slot alongside local music legend Tony Christie at a special and intimate homecoming show.

The 81-year-old star, best known for timeless classics such as Is This The Way To Amarillo and Avenues and Alleyways, is set to make an unforgettable return to his roots with an exclusive performance at the brand-new Hex Connect, located at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The highly anticipated event, taking place on Saturday, 8 March, is part of Tony’s farewell tour and promises to be a night to remember, a spokesperson said.

And joining as his special guest for the evening is rising Doncaster singer-songwriter Anya Goel.

Doncaster singer-songwriter Anya Goel will perform alongside Tony Christie.

Having built momentum with her music locally, including the release of her single Best Girls I Know, Anya is fast becoming a name to watch in the UK music scene.

A spokesperson said: “This event promises to be a truly special evening, blending the legacy of one of Yorkshire’s finest musical exports with the fresh sounds of an exciting local artist.”

They added: “With his acoustic band, Tony will perform a stunning selection of his greatest hits and more, celebrating over 50 years of a phenomenal career.”

Tickets are priced at £45, offering fans the chance to experience Tony’s unmistakable voice and timeless charisma in an intimate setting.

For an even more special experience, a very limited number of VIP tickets are available at £90. VIP ticket holders will enjoy:

• A meet and greet with Tony Christie

• A glass of fizz

• The chance to watch the exclusive sound check

• A signed goodie bag.

The spokespeson added: “The event marks a significant homecoming for the Conisbrough-born star, who has captured hearts around the world while never forgetting his Yorkshire roots.

“Hex Connect at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park is the perfect venue for this intimate celebration of Tony’s remarkable musical journey.

Book your tickets today at https://thehive.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/things-to-do/hex-connect-live/

Last year, the crooner opened up on his battle with dementia after recording a song to raise awareness of the condition and raise funds for charity.

He released his version of Andrew Gold's Thank You for Bring a Friend to mark Music for Dementia campaign for Thank You Day 2023.

Last year he said: “I continue to tour as I’ve found music improves the symptoms of my dementia. So every time I go on stage and work it’s helping me.

He said: “In January, after discussing my diagnosis on BBC Breakfast, the Music for Dementia campaign asked me to re-record Thank You for Being a Friend.

"Andrew and I met several times and he sung some backing vocals on Dancing Days, so when I sing his song, it will feel like the stars have aligned once again.

He added: “If anybody knows the power music can have on people who live with dementia it’s me and my wonderful family. My wife Sue travels with me everywhere.

“Singing on stage is the best medicine for me. I’m physically active, my brain remembers lyrics and my heart and soul are fed by the audience.

“I’m now performing my stories and melodies in country style. Otherwise, nothing has changed. It’s music as usual.

The South Yorkshire singing star first found fame in the early 1970s, scoring hits with songs such as I Did What I Did For Maria, Is This The Way To Amarillo and Avenues and Alleyways.

However, in 2002, he was catapulted back into the limelight after comedian Peter Kay teamed up with the singer for a re-released version of Amarillo, spending seven weeks at number one.

It led to a career revival for the singer, with more hits, albums and tours following.