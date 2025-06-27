Doncaster Rovers themed single to be released to raise cash for charity

A Doncaster Rovers anthem looking back at the highs and lows of supporting the club is to be released to raise funds for charity.

This Is My City, penned by local singer-songwriter Martin Black, is a nostalgic take on all things Rovers and Doncaster and will be released on August 8 with all profits going to Doncaster Food Bank.

The song will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes and is available for pre-order.

Said Martin: “This Is My City is a heartfelt reflection.

Martin Black is releasing Doncaster Rovers anthem This Is My City.

"Having supported Rovers from the age of four, it focuses on youth, nostalgia, and the lasting connection to one's hometown.”

The song delves into the complexities of youthful innocence, mistakes, and growth, while capturing the unique memories that shape a community.

With a deep personal connection to Doncaster, the track offers an emotional tribute to both the good and bad memories of growing up in the town and supporting its local team.

Said Martin: “This Is My City isn’t just about my hometown, it’s a universal message about the places that shape us, the experiences that define us, and the pride that we carry forward, and how something as simple as one’s love for a football team can form a bond that stretches community wide.

The song is available to order using the QR code.

"I wrote this song as a proud Doncaster lad,” he said. "Having supported Doncaster Rovers since I was a boy, I’ve carried the legacy of my family’s connection to the club.

"Myself, my grandfather and my father have all worked the turnstiles and share lasting memories.

"Now, I have the privilege of continuing that tradition, watching the games with my own children and sharing my stories.

"The song is a love letter to my hometown and to the football club that has been part of my family’s story for generations."

In a heartwarming turn, Doncaster Rovers Football Club has embraced the song, incorporating it into their match-day countdown, further cementing the song’s connection to the community.

The release is not just about music – it’s about giving back.

All profits from the sale of This Is My City will be donated to Doncaster Foodbank, helping those in need in the local community.

The track has also received widespread support from key local political figures, including all three of Doncaster’s Members of Parliament, members of Doncaster Council as well as various local businesses within the Doncaster area.

Added Martin: “Together, they’re working to ensure that the song reaches as many people as possible, maximizing its potential to raise funds for the food bank.”

With its heartfelt message, personal significance, and community-focused mission, This Is My City is more than just a single – it’s a celebration of Doncaster, its people, and its shared history.

You can pre-order This Is My City by scanning the QR code in the attached image.

For more information about Martin and to stay in touch with his upcoming releases and live dates, you can follow him via his Facebook page which can be found HERE