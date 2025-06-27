Doncaster rocker Yungblud notches third consecutive No. 1 album
The singer’s critically-acclaimed fourth studio release joins 2020’s Weird! and self-titled 2023 release Yungblud to complete a chart-topping hat-trick.
2019 EP The Underrated Youth peaked at number 6 in the UK.
He beat off the challenge of Loyle Carner, Haim and Benson Boone to land top spot.
It tops an incredible week for the star – real name Dominic Harrison – who hosted his second Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes last weekend.
At the festival, Yungblud told fans: "I was so f**king nervous to release this album. It's been four years in the making, but to see the amount of love that you are giving it… I love you all so much."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.