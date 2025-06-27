Doncaster rocker Yungblud notches third consecutive No. 1 album

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jun 2025, 17:58 BST
Doncaster rocker Yungblud has landed his third consecutive number one album with latest release Idols.

The singer’s critically-acclaimed fourth studio release joins 2020’s Weird! and self-titled 2023 release Yungblud to complete a chart-topping hat-trick.

placeholder image
Live review: Bludfest 2025 - Doncaster's own rock icon Yungblud bleeds brillance

2019 EP The Underrated Youth peaked at number 6 in the UK.

Yungblud has scored three consecutive No. 1 albums. (Photo: Jules Budd/Official Charts Company).
Yungblud has scored three consecutive No. 1 albums. (Photo: Jules Budd/Official Charts Company).

He beat off the challenge of Loyle Carner, Haim and Benson Boone to land top spot.

It tops an incredible week for the star – real name Dominic Harrison – who hosted his second Bludfest at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes last weekend.

At the festival, Yungblud told fans: "I was so f**king nervous to release this album. It's been four years in the making, but to see the amount of love that you are giving it… I love you all so much."

