You can expect a night of fun and laughter as a Doncaster village pub hosts an evening with, who has been described as the "UK's best stage hypnotist", Ian Dee.

The event takes place at The Old George Inn, Sykehouse, on Friday August 9. Room opens at 7.30pm for an 8.15pm start.

It is over 16s only, and only over 18s can be hypnotised on a volunteer only basis.

There will be food available between 6.30-8pm and the bar will be open throughout.

Admission is £10.