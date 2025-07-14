Doncaster Pride: X-Factor and I'm A Celebrity star to headline this year's show

A star of The X-Factor, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and Dancing On Ice has been announced as the headliner of this year’s Doncaster Pride.

Singer Jake Quickenden will take to the stage at the event which will take place at Town Field on August 9.

A spokesperson said: “We’re beyond excited to reveal one of our two incredible Main Stage headliners for Doncaster Pride 2025 - the one and only Jake Quickenden.

"From dazzling The X Factor UK stage to dominating Dancing on Ice, and lighting up screens from the Celebrity Coach Trip to I'm a Celeb and storming the UK theatres in musical tours, Jake brings a bold mix of showmanship, charisma, and heart.

"Expect an unforgettable evening full of energy, entertainment, and pure Pride spirit as he takes Doncaster by storm.”

"Get ready to sing along, dance your heart out, and celebrate with Jake Quickenden at the heart of Pride. This is a true highlight you won’t want to miss.”

"Help us give Jake a warm, vibrant Doncaster welcome – let’s light up Town Field together this Pride.”

The 36-year-old began his career as a footballer, playing for Scunthorpe United and Frickley Athletic.

He was a contestant on the ninth and eleventh series of The X Factor in 2012 and 2014, before being runner-up in series 14 of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in December 2014.

He was also a contestant in the 10th series of Dancing on Ice, partnered with professional German figure skater Vanessa Bauer and going on to win the competition.

Doncaster Pride tickets are available HERE