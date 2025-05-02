Doncaster Music Festival: Shuttle buses to take festivalgoers to stadium

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:17 BST
Special shuttle buses will help tansport music lovers to this year’s Doncaster Music Festival.

The event will be held at the Eco Power Stadium on June 7 and will include performance from James Bay, Heather Small, Tom Meighan, The Farm and many more.

And festivalgoers will be able to leave the car at home.

A Doncaster Music Festival spokesperson said: “Getting to Donnyfest just got easier.

Shuttle buses will transport music lovers to the Eco Power Stadium.

“We’ve teamed up with First Bus to get you straight from Doncaster Interchange and Askern High Street to the party at the Eco-Power Stadium – no stress, no parking worries and for only a few quid.

Buses will run from the Interchange from 10:30am, every seven minutes (last bus: 2pm)

Return services to Doncaster Interchange from the stadium will take place from 8.30pm, every seven minutes.

Askern High Street (outside the boating lake) to DonnyFest will set off at 10:30am, noon and 1:30pm

Return services will depart from 8:30pm, every 45 minutes.

