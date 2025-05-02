Doncaster Music Festival: Shuttle buses to take festivalgoers to stadium
The event will be held at the Eco Power Stadium on June 7 and will include performance from James Bay, Heather Small, Tom Meighan, The Farm and many more.
And festivalgoers will be able to leave the car at home.
A Doncaster Music Festival spokesperson said: “Getting to Donnyfest just got easier.
“We’ve teamed up with First Bus to get you straight from Doncaster Interchange and Askern High Street to the party at the Eco-Power Stadium – no stress, no parking worries and for only a few quid.
Buses will run from the Interchange from 10:30am, every seven minutes (last bus: 2pm)
Return services to Doncaster Interchange from the stadium will take place from 8.30pm, every seven minutes.
Askern High Street (outside the boating lake) to DonnyFest will set off at 10:30am, noon and 1:30pm
Return services will depart from 8:30pm, every 45 minutes.
