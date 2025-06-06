Doncaster Music Festival 2025: Stage set for Eco Power Stadium spectacular

The stage is set for this year’s Doncaster Music Festival has thousands of music fans prepare to flock to the Eco Power Stadium for a host of top notch bands and singers.

Stagehands have been busy preparing the Main Stage on Doncaster Rovers’ pitch, with additional stages outside the stadium for tomorrow’s all day event which will feature performances from headliner James Bay, M-People frontwoman Heather Small and ex-Kasabian singer Tom Meighan.

If you are heading to the festival, here’s your complete guide to all you need to know.

WHEN IS IT?

June 7

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

Gates open:11am

Curfew: 11pm

Stages subject to change

Pass Logistics Main Stage

11.30: Idle Noise

12.10: The UTI

12.40: The Denabys

13.20: Rosadocs

14.15-15.00: Afflecks Palace

15.30-16.30: The Farm

17.00 – 18.00: The Twang

18.30 – 19.30: Heather Small

20.00 – 21.00: Tom Meighan

21.30 – 22.30: James Bay

Owston Group Acoustic Stage, hosted by Sarah Campbell

11.50: Calum Green

12.25: Stephen F Mone

12.50: Alice Ede

13.20: Daisy Peacock

14.00: Alex Francis

14.40: Mat Hook

15.20: Jamie Wooding

16.00: The 48K’s

16.40-17.25: Sam Scherdel

17.40 – 18.40: James Walsh

19.00 – 20.00: Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene

Mark Loraine Busker Stage, hosted by Simon Saynor

11.15: Tom Liversidge

11.50: Chloe Blood

12.25: Reygan

13.00: Jonny Blade

13.35: Gerard Fraine

14.15: Sammie Murdock

15.00: Bethany Grace

15.40: Bradley Smart

16.30: Ellie Telford

TELL ME MORE ABOUT THE LINE UP

Topping the bill is singer-songwriter James Bay, the hat-wearing Brit star best known for the huge smash hit Hold Back The River. Joining him will be Heather Small, voice of dance-pop favourites M-People, responsible for such classics as Movin’ On Up, How Can I Love You More and her solo smash, Proud.

Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan returns after a triumphant 2023 set and indie guitar favourites The Twang, behind classics such as Cloudy Room, will also be there.

90s favourites The Farm, who brought us All Together Now and Groovy Train will also play, while there will also be a Britpop flavour on the acoustic stage, with Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene (The Day We Caught The Train and The Riverboat Song) topping the bill.

All three stages will also feature a wide variety of local bands and singers across the day.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Buses:

Shuttle buses will run from Doncaster Interchange to the stadium every seven minutes between 10.30am and 2pm.

Return services will run every seven minutes from the stadium to the Interchange from 8.30pm.

Free buses will run from Askern High Street (opposite the lake) at 10.30am, noon and 1.30pm.

Return services will run every 45 minutes from 8.30pm.

Taxis:

There is a taxi rank outside Doncaster railway station plus several more in the city centre at East Laith Gate and St Sepulchre Gate as well as plenty of private mini cab firms around the city centre.

Trains:

The nearest railway station is Doncaster, which is connected to the stadium by buses.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW

The stadium is signposted from the A1(M) (J36), M18 (J3/4) and M1 (J32).

Parking:

Parking is in Car Park A. Car parking will open at 10am.

Pre-book via the DMF website or on the gate.

If you book online, don’t forget your ticket with the barcode. Payment is card only.

CAN I STAY OVER?

There are lots of hotels located nearby and offer prices to suit all budgets and tastes.

The festival’s sponsor partners are Holiday Inn and Owston Hall.

Other options include Travelodge at Lakeside, various Premier Inns located around Doncaster, The Danum Mercure in Doncaster town centre, the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe and the Mount Pleasant on Bawtry Road.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

Doncaster Music Festival has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the festival site.

Here’s what’s on offer:

Devon’s (Jamaican), Soul Bakehouse (Cheese Toasties), HMS Catering (Japanese/Mexican), Nans Van (Chicken wraps), The Naughty Pig (Burger and Chips), Skinny Guys (Pizza), Spires (Greek and sausages), Tuckers (Chinese noodles), Churrioso (churros), Dorothy May Bakes (cakes), Hartley’s on the Hoof (coffee and refreshments), Steve’s Whippy (ice cream).

You will be able to choose from hot and cold drinks as well as light bites or more substantial snacks. Plus, there’s a range of healthy and vegetarian options.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

Smoking is not permitted in any enclosed places within the stadium. The use of electronic cigarettes is NOT permitted in any of the No Smoking areas.

There will be a funfair, first aid points, toilets, a VIP area and a disabled viewing platform.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

Most people get a drink in the city centre where there are plenty of pubs and bars to suit all tastes and age ranges.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

Doncaster city centre boasts all the usual takeaway outlets such as McDonald's, Burger King, Subway and KFC while the nearby leisure park offers Nando's, Pizza Express, McDonald's, Dunkin’, Taco Bell, TGI Fridays as well as The Cheswold pub.

Lakeside and Lakeside Boulevard also have eating options including The Rustic Pizza Co, Subway and Lakeside Beefeater.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE?

The long-range forecast suggests thundery showers and a gentle breeze, with a high of 15c and a low of 9c – so be prepared.

WHAT CAN I TAKE IN AND WHAT CAN’T I TAKE IN?

Organisers have issued a list of what’s allowed and what’s not – the full list is

ALLOWED

Chairs, suncream, hand sanitiser, wet wipes, portable chargers, umbrellas.

A DMF spokesperson said: “Party, have fun, be respectful, be loud.”

NOT ALLOWED

Food and drink, picnic blankets, gazebos, dogs, illegal substances, legal highs, candles, pyrotechnics, sharp objects, laser pens, megaphones.

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Yes, visit Doncaster Music Festival on Facebook, X or Instagram or visit the website HERE

CAN I STILL GET TICKETS?

Yes, tickets are still available. Full details of prices and what’s available can be found HERE

CAN I GET TICKETS FOR NEXT YEAR?

Yes, tickets for the 2026 Festival will go on sale on June 6 at the website HERE