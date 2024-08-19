Doncaster music favourites Bang Bang Romeo on countdown to 'chapter closing' gig
and live on Freeview channel 276
The band, led by Anastasia Walker, have been announced as the headliners for the DN One Live Festival which will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square next month.
In an update to fans, a band spokesperson said: “Three weeks to go till the curtain closes on this chapter.
“Three weeks till we’re back on stage, singing, performing, dreaming and cleansing our BBRMY souls – oh the drama!
“6 September, we take to the DN Events stage to headline our door closing show.
“We’re joined by the amazing ADMT and Rumbi Tauro it’s free entry, but once that space is full, that’s it…
“Who’s coming and what do you want to hear?”
In June, the band told fans: “This show is a chapter closer, a door closer of sorts without locking it.”
Announcing the We Say Goodbye, We Say Hello show on social media, the band posted: “Well, this has been a long time coming hasn’t it?
"Actually, it’s been far far too long so we just want to thank you all for your patience, love and support that has somehow still managed to remain, in true BBR style.
“This show is a chapter closer, a door closer of sorts without locking it. It’s a celebration of our debut album which came out five years ago this year.
“This album meant the world to us, and as do you guys – so we wanted to do a show in the midst of the unknown, to say thank you and play the bloody thing in full, for the first time."
The group, who have performed alongside Pink at Wembley Stadium in recent years, will be performing tracks from their album A Heartbreaker’s Guide To The Galaxy.
The band added: “Free entry, but once full, it’s full. So make sure you come down early doors, enjoy the festival and get ready to sing from the top of your f****** lungs.
“BBRMY, let’s come together again on this night, for one night only.”
Full details of the three day festival are available HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.