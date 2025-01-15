Doncaster drag queen kicks off 2025 with emotional new single

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An acclaimed Doncaster drag queen has kicked off 2025 with the release of an emotional new single.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dame Fawn Denier has once again captivated audiences with the release of their latest single Leave Behind.

Marking a dramatic departure from their usual lighthearted and comedic style, this track showcases a deeper, more poignant side of the beloved performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of last year’s non-comedic hit Better Days, Leave Behind delves even further into serious territory, offering listeners a moving and introspective experience.

Dame Fawn Denier is back for 2025 with an emotional new single.

This release, the 15th since Dame Fawn’s recording artist debut in June 2021, arrives hot on the heels of their festive smash, The Rudest Christmas Song Ever! – a cheeky cover of the infamous Fascinating Aida classic.

Written and composed entirely by Dame Fawn under their real name, Adrian McLeay, the song features the elegant piano work and expert production of long-time collaborator Alan McPike.

Fans and critics alike have praised the track for its heartfelt lyrics and Dame Fawn’s emotionally charged vocal delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian, 56, of Askern, describes “Leave Behind” as their most radio-friendly creation to date. The track has already garnered significant attention, being featured on multiple radio stations with more set to follow.

Reflecting on the composition of the track, Adrian said: “Since beginning my songwriting journey, I have watched several YouTube videos about music theory and chord progressions especially from David Bennett Piano, whose insights on chord progressions I find fascinating.

"One video in particular, discussed a common chord progression used in countless pop songs and satirised by the Australian comedy act Axis of Awesome. I challenged myself to craft a song using this progression, ensuring it felt entirely unique.

"After 18 months of self-doubt, I finally mustered the courage to release it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lyrics of Leave Behind emphasise the importance of leaving a lasting impression and striving to be the best version of ourselves.

Set against a captivating piano backdrop, the track's enchanting melody and Dame Fawn's sublime, emotive vocals are sure to tug at listeners' heartstrings, leaving many reaching for tissues by the end.

Leave Behind already has over 3,000 plays on YouTube and a spot in the Hypeddit Top 100 Acoustic Charts since its release.

This emotional anthem is available on Spotify, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms.

Listen to "Leave Behind" here: