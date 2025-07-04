Doncaster colliery brass band announce summer concert spectacular
A popular Doncaster brass band will be hosting a summer concert later this month.
Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band will be performing at the St Mary Magdalene Church, High Street Campsall on Friday 18 July from 7.30 to 9.30pm.
Tickets are £7.50 and include wine and nibbles.
A spokesperson said: “The band are looking forward to a fantastic summer concert. Come along and hear some fantastic music and get into the proms spirit.”
Tickets are available from the church, band members or pay on door.
