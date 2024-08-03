Doncaster club set to host huge all-day fundraising music festival
The second annual State Of Mind Festival will take place in Mexborough on August 17 with a host of bands taking to the stage throughout the day at the Imperial Music Venue.
The event will raise money for mental health charity Mind with music getting under way from 2pm.
The line-up will feature The Addiction, Attic Theory, One Last Day, JT Wright, Rusty Creek, Mara, Rum Direction, Harrison Rimmer and Spiral Frank.
Festival organiser Simon Robinson said: “This year's line up is nothing short of amazing - there's something for everyone and this year holds a special place for me and the guys in The Addiction as this year's stage is named in the memory and after our friend and their roadie John Boardman affectionately known as "Scrooge” who died earlier this year.The festival is open to people aged 14 and above
There will be collection buckets around the venue and a donations page online.
He added: “We look forward to seeing you at the front. Let’s make this one to remember.”
Full details of this year’s State of Mind Festival are available at the event’s Facebook page, which can be found HERE
You can find help, information and support about Mind at the charity’s website, which you can find HERE
The page also has emergency links to mental health advice and support for those who need it.