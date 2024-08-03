A huge fundraising music festival packed with a host of bands is to be held at a Doncaster club later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second annual State Of Mind Festival will take place in Mexborough on August 17 with a host of bands taking to the stage throughout the day at the Imperial Music Venue.

The event will raise money for mental health charity Mind with music getting under way from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up will feature The Addiction, Attic Theory, One Last Day, JT Wright, Rusty Creek, Mara, Rum Direction, Harrison Rimmer and Spiral Frank.

The Addiction will headline this year's festival.

Festival organiser Simon Robinson said: “This year's line up is nothing short of amazing - there's something for everyone and this year holds a special place for me and the guys in The Addiction as this year's stage is named in the memory and after our friend and their roadie John Boardman affectionately known as "Scrooge” who died earlier this year.The festival is open to people aged 14 and above

There will be collection buckets around the venue and a donations page online.

He added: “We look forward to seeing you at the front. Let’s make this one to remember.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details of this year’s State of Mind Festival are available at the event’s Facebook page, which can be found HERE

You can find help, information and support about Mind at the charity’s website, which you can find HERE

The page also has emergency links to mental health advice and support for those who need it.