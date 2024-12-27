Doncaster church hosts afternoon of music, joy and gratitude
Enjoy an evening of music, joy and gratitude as a Doncaster church hosts an event this weekend.
‘A Million Voices’ will be held on Saturday, December 28, at St Peter's Church in Church Street, Conisbrough.
This will be the second winter concert to celebrate the talent and hard work of local children and starts at 4pm, the event is expected to last two hours. A spokesman said: “It will be a heartwarming event filled with music, joy, and gratitude. Come and be inspired by their wonderful performances.”
