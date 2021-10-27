Doncaster Choral Society return at last

Doncaster Choral Society

Joined by members of the National Festival Orchestra, revered soprano Debra Morley, bass Tom Asher, David Houlder on organ and Dr Simon Lindley conducting.

There will be a short break but no refreshments. This year's Concert of Remembrance has the added poignancy of also paying tribute to sadly missed members and former society members who have been lost over the past two years.

Two beautiful, very different requiems will be sung. John Rutter's highly popular 1985 work travels in intense, dramatic variety from moments of brooding, eerie darkness into exhilarating optimism, hope and comfort, while the tender, melodic beauty of Faure's much loved Requiem from a hundred years earlier focuses, amidst grief, on the joy and emotion of eternal peace.

Once more on the bill on December 11 will be the glorious Messiah.

Tickets are £12 in advance and £14 on the door. School children are free and students just £3. Tel. Ticket Secretary on 01302 360129 Doncaster Choral Society