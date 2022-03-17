Doncaster Choral Society concert to present 'intense drama' of Easter story
The ‘intense drama’ of the Easter story will be told this weekend in a ‘powerful’ concert hosted by Doncaster Choral Society.
The concert will take place at Alder Grove Methodist Church, Balby from 7.30pm on Saturday.
A spokesman said: “The intense drama of the Easter story unfolds in English in the powerful music of Bach’s St John Passion, with players of The National Festival Orchestra, David Holder on organ, Alan Horsey on harpsichord and Simon Lindley conducting.
Guests taking solo roles are tenor Stephen Liley, bass Thomas Asher, bass James Geidt, soprano Philippa Hyde and contralto Margaret McDonald.
Tickets are priced at £12 in advance on 01302 360129 or from wegottickets.com or £14 on the door.
Student tickets are priced at £3 while admission for school pupils is free.
Car parking is on the street or at the Roman Catholic Church, which is on the opposite side of Warmsworth Road.