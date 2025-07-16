Doncaster choir launches project to perform the songs of The Beatles

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jul 2025, 08:21 BST
Doncaster’s largest choir has launched a project to perform the music of The Beatles.

Doncaster Voices has announced details of its ‘”Beatles Story” summer project which will see members perform the songs of The Fab Four.

A spokesperson said: “Doncaster Voices is all about making great music, alongside great people and having a whale of a time while we do it.

For more details on musical sessions, which are held at Hall Cross School, call 07782 310275, email [email protected] or visit doncastervoices.co.uk.

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice