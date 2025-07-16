Doncaster choir launches project to perform the songs of The Beatles
Doncaster’s largest choir has launched a project to perform the music of The Beatles.
Doncaster Voices has announced details of its ‘”Beatles Story” summer project which will see members perform the songs of The Fab Four.
A spokesperson said: “Doncaster Voices is all about making great music, alongside great people and having a whale of a time while we do it.
For more details on musical sessions, which are held at Hall Cross School, call 07782 310275, email [email protected] or visit doncastervoices.co.uk.
