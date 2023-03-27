Doncaster band The Reytons announce biggest ever UK headline tour
Doncaster band The Reytons have revealed their biggest ever UK headline tour.
Originally from Rotherham, the band now live in Doncaster and revealed a string of huge dates wit h an intense announcement video featuring boxing royalty John Fury.
Adding to their landmark headline at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, these latest dates will open up the band’s high-energy live show to over 40,000 people this autumn.
A spokesman said: “Borne from the streets of South Yorkshire, The Reytons have risen through the ranks to become one of the UK’s most exciting indie acts, with an official number one album and an all-but-sold-out arena headline under their arm.
Releasing 100% independently, with no label backing Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd – took on the charts with their latest offering ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’, finishing in the coveted number one position.
Since the release of their debut album ‘Kids Off The Estate’ in 2021, The Reytons have gone from strength to strength, the word of mouth sensation spreading like wildfire throughout the UK. The band now boast an impressive 1,000,000+ monthly listeners on Spotify, however this online popularity is far from superficial.
The South Yorkshire lads have recently announced a huge headline show at Sheffield’s 13,500 capacity Utilita Arena and, with less than 1000 tickets left, they are well on their way to selling it out.
The spokesman added: “Setting The Reytons apart from the competition is their fiercely independent approach to the way they work. The band channel their working class grit and determination to overcome every obstacle thrown at them. Aided by the masses of loyal fans, no achievement is out of reach.”
LIVE DATESSat 23 Sep 2023 - Olympia, LiverpoolSat 30 Sep 2023 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield LAST 1000 TICKETSFri 6 Oct 2023 - O2 City Hall, NewcastleSat 7 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, GlasgowFri 13 Oct 2023 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, LondonFri 14 Oct 2023 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, ManchesterThu 19 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, BristolFri 20 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, OxfordSat 21 Oct 2023 - Guild Hall, PortsmouthThu 26 Oct 2023 - UEA, NorwichFri 27 Oct 2023 - O2 Academy, BirminghamSat 28 Oct 2023 - Great Hall, CardiffFri 3 Nov 2023 - Bonus Arena, HullFESTIVALSSat 18 Mar 2023 - Super Fun Day Fest, Brisbane, AUSSat 29 Apr 2023 - Liverpool Sound City, UKSun 30 Apr 2023 - Teddy Rocks, Dorset, UKSat 20 May 2023 - Mallorca Live, Magaluf ESPSat 27 May 2023 - In It Together Fest, Port Talbot, UKSun 28 May 2023 - NBHD Weekender, Warrington, UKThu 15 June 2023 - Bergenfest, Bergen, NORSat 17 June 2023 - Isle of Wight Festival, Isle of Wight, UKSun 18 June 2023 - Firenze Rocks, Florence, ITAThu 29 June 2023 - Rock Werchter, Werchter, BELFri 7 July 2023 - Les Deferlantes, Argeles, FRAThu 13 July 2023 - Slottsfjell,Tonsberg, NORSat 15 July 2023 - Benicassim, Barcelona, ESPFri 28 July 2023 - Y Not Festival, Derbyshire, UKSat 12 Aug 2023 - Boardmasters, Newquay, UKFri 18 Aug 2023 - PHE Festival, Tenerife, ESPSat 1 Sep 2023 - Ebrovision, Bilbao, ESP