Originally from Rotherham, the band now live in Doncaster and revealed a string of huge dates wit h an intense announcement video featuring boxing royalty John Fury.

Adding to their landmark headline at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, these latest dates will open up the band’s high-energy live show to over 40,000 people this autumn.

A spokesman said: “Borne from the streets of South Yorkshire, The Reytons have risen through the ranks to become one of the UK’s most exciting indie acts, with an official number one album and an all-but-sold-out arena headline under their arm.

The Reytons have announced a huge UK tour.

Releasing 100% independently, with no label backing Jonny Yerrell, Joe O’Brien, Lee Holland and Jamie Todd – took on the charts with their latest offering ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’, finishing in the coveted number one position.

Since the release of their debut album ‘Kids Off The Estate’ in 2021, The Reytons have gone from strength to strength, the word of mouth sensation spreading like wildfire throughout the UK. The band now boast an impressive 1,000,000+ monthly listeners on Spotify, however this online popularity is far from superficial.

The South Yorkshire lads have recently announced a huge headline show at Sheffield’s 13,500 capacity Utilita Arena and, with less than 1000 tickets left, they are well on their way to selling it out.

The spokesman added: “Setting The Reytons apart from the competition is their fiercely independent approach to the way they work. The band channel their working class grit and determination to overcome every obstacle thrown at them. Aided by the masses of loyal fans, no achievement is out of reach.”